In this file photo, Florida State running back Jacques Patrick (9) and offensive lineman Rick Leonard celebrate Patrick's touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
In this file photo, Florida State running back Jacques Patrick (9) and offensive lineman Rick Leonard celebrate Patrick's touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Mark Wallheiser Associated Press
In this file photo, Florida State running back Jacques Patrick (9) and offensive lineman Rick Leonard celebrate Patrick's touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Mark Wallheiser Associated Press

College Sports

In the the country's top high school QB competition, an FSU and Auburn commit excelled

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

June 05, 2018 02:00 PM

Twenty-four coveted high school football quarterbacks competed in the Elite 11 Finals last weekend.

Half gained an invite to The Opening Finals in Dallas from June 30 to July 3.

Among the 12 signal-callers impressing in California during the weekend were Florida State commit Sam Howell and Auburn commit Bo Nix.

Howell, who is from Monroe (North Carolina) Sun Valley High, is the fourth-best pro-style quarterback in the 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Nix, from Pinson (Alabama) Valley High, is the No. 1-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

  Comments  