This former Florida State star's NFL rookie season ended with a torn ACL. Now he's back.

The Minnesota Vikings cleared former Florida State and Miami Central High star running back Dalvin Cook to participate in some team drills during organized team activities (OTAs), according to reports.
Cook tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 1 last season.
"I've been feeling good, but this week was another milestone," Cook told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "They kind of told me at the beginning of the week. I was excited to get back into action, get out there and just get some live reps."
On Wednesday, Cook was lined up in the backfield and at wide receiver, the Star Tribune reported.
"I'm still that same guy," Cook told the Duluth News Tribune. "I'm still Dalvin Cook. I haven't left. The motivation is still there. The talent is still here, just a little older, that's it."
Cook isn't at full status yet, and the Vikings are taking a cautious approach, the Star Tribune reported.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments