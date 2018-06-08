ChargeOn19: UCF gains commitment from this Miami high school wide receiver.

The University of Central Florida picked up a wide receiver commit on Friday.
Miami Carol City High rising senior wide receiver Amari Johnson announced via social media his commitment to the Knights.
Johnson had several offers from other Football Bowl Subdivision programs like Kansas State, North Carolina State and Appalachian State.
Johnson's commitment makes the fourth for new head coach Josh Heupel's first #ChargeOn recruiting class.
UCF gained commitments from Miami Central High outside linebacker Tatum Bethune and Round Rock (Texas) High cornerback Ryan O'Keefe in May and Tampa Plant High pro-style quarterback Charlie Dean in January.
The Knights were the lone unbeaten FBS team in 2017, but did not receive one of four invites to the College Football Playoff. A Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, a team responsible for the lone regular-season losses to last year's national title game teams Alabama and Georgia, solidified UCF's claim as national champions.
The Knights held a victory parade at Walt Disney World. UCF also sold national championship merchandise, put up a title banner at its stadium and had championship rings.
Those things drew Alabama's ire with several Crimson Tide players throwing shade via social media toward UCF players during the course of the offseason.
Even former UCF coach Scott Frost, who is now at Nebraska, commented on UCF's national title claim multiple times as well as Alabama coach Nick Saban.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments