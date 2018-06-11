The Florida Gators added to their defensive line depth with this graduate transfer

Dan Mullen will have another defensive lineman at his disposal when his first season as the Florida Gators' head coach begins in September.

West Virginia defensive end Adam Shuler announced Monday on Twitter that he will transfer to the University of Florida. As a graduate transfer, Shuler will have immediate eligibility.

"I will be going to .... The University of Florida!!!" Shuler tweeted. "Don't ask no questions. #ShulerGang back home #88"

Shuler, who just finished his redshirt sophomore season, is a former 3-star prospect out of Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida, and was the No. 115 ranked player from the state in the 2015 recruiting class, according to 247sports, recorded 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks in 24 career games for the Mountaineers. He had a career-high seven tackles in West Virginia's 2017 season opener against Virginia Tech.

Shuler, who is listed as 6-4 and 268 pounds on his West Virginia bio, has two years of eligibility remaining and will be joining a stacked UF defensive line that includes five capable defensive ends in senior CeCe Jefferson, redshirt junior Jabari Zuniga, junior Antonneous Clayton, sophomore Elijah Conliffe and redshirt freshman Zach Carter.

The Gators open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 against Charleston Southern.