Ex-UCF star, Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin makes cameo in NFL video game trailer

EA Sports unveiled a trailer Saturday for the upcoming installment of the Madden NFL video game franchise.
Former UCF star linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who is a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks, appears in the trailer.
Griffin is shown coming off the edge to tackle New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead on a running play. Griffin pops Burkhead, jarring the ball the loose as he goes to the ground with Burkhead in slow motion.
Madden NFL 19 is scheduled for an Aug. 10 release date.
The Seahawks selected Griffin in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. At UCF, Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at the age of 4, helped the Knights to the lone undefeated season among FBS schools last year.
When Seattle picked Griffin in the draft, it reunited him with his twin brother, Shaquill, who the Seahawks drafted in 2017.
Here's the full trailer:
