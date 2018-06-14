This sports magazine ranked Big Ten coaches. Former UCF coach Scott Frost isn't near top

They're the only coaches to lead a Big Ten program into the College Football Playoff since its inception for the 2014-15 season.

So naturally, Urban Meyer and Mark Dantonio top Athlon Sports' ranking of Big Ten football coaches.

Meyer, who was the last head coach to guide the University of Florida to a national championship, topped the list.

He won the 2015 national title with Ohio State. Dantonio's tenure at Michigan State has been successful, aside from the 3-9 blip that was the 2016 season.

The Spartans turned that woeful campaign around in 2017 with a 10-3 mark.

Penn State's James Franklin (No. 3) and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (No. 4) occupy the next two slots, with the Michigan head coach rounding out the top four despite an 8-5 season in 2017.

But where does Scott Frost rank?

Athlon ranks the former UCF head coach in the middle of the pack. Frost led the Knights to the only Football Bowl Subdivision undefeated season, which included a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn and subsequent national title claims from UCF athletic director Danny White.

Athlon ranked Frost, now head coach at Nebraska, at No. 7. While past performance at UCF was considered, the fact the Knights are a non-Power 5 team wasn't weighed the same as if Frost performed the undefeated season in a Power 5 conference.

"This is not simply a list of coaches ranked by accomplishment or wins," Athlon wrote. "While those aspects are important, it doesn't provide a complete picture of how successful coaches are. Winning 10 games at Alabama is different than winning 10 games at Kentucky."

