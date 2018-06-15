This NFL and Miami alumnus arrested again. This time, for multiple alleged sex crimes

Former NFL and University of Miami star Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday for numerous alleged sex crimes, according to multiple reports.
It's his second arrest in a week.
Winslow, who played for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Bucs, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career, was arrested and charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping, indecent exposure and forcible sodomy and oral copulation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
NBC 7 reported it's "two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure."
San Diego Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Blevins said there were multiple victims associated with the charges, but didn't specify the amount, according to NBC 7.
Blevins also told NBC 7 the alleged incidents did not happen in the mobile home park where he was arrested last week.
Winslow was taken into custody on burglary charges when a neighbor called police after seeing Winslow allegedly enter a home in the mobile home park.
The neighbor, who also took a photo of Winslow's black Hummer parked, confronted Winslow, who said he was searching for his dog — a big red dog named Clifford — according to multiple reports.
Winslow, who made roughly $40 million in his NFL career, posted the $50,000 bail just hours later.
Winslow's publicist and attorney denied any wrongdoing. His representative said Winslow was house hunting for his mother-in-law.
A search warrant was conducted at Winslow's residence with the newest charges, Blevins told CBS 8.
Winslow, who is from San Diego, excelled at UM with the Hurricanes, before embarking on a long NFL career. The tight end's career, though, came to an end with the Jets after he missed four games for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy and later was arrested on synthetic marijuana possession charges.
