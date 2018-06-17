WKU golf coach dies after being hit by vehicle while biking

Western Kentucky University's athletics department was mourning Sunday after the death of the school's head men's golf coach.
Coach Phillip Hatchett, 55, died early Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle with other cyclists, according to the university.
“Our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Phillip Hatchett,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a news release. “He was an outstanding individual in every respect, a kind soul liked and respected by all and someone who cared deeply for his players whom he considered family. Phillip exhibited pure class in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Beth, and the entire Hatchett family.”
Hatchett, a 1985 graduate of WKU, led the university's golf program for eight seasons and oversaw the team's five top-five performances in the 2017-2018 season.
In three of his eight seasons as head coach, the golf team won the WKU Academic Team of the Year for having the top cumulative grade point average of all the university's men's sports programs, according to the university. Two individual team members were also named WKU's Male Academic Student-Athlete of the Year during his time as coach.
Hatchett created a junior golf camp in 2008 that has since mentored more than 200 young golfers, according to WKU.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Comments