He's a top cornerback from St. Thomas Aquinas — and he made his college decision

Semar Melvin has made his decision.
The senior Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin.
"Special thank you to everyone who ever doubted me," Melvin wrote, "and to Badger Nation... Let's #JumpAround"
Melvin is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 60 overall cornerback and No. 95 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He helped St. Thomas Aquinas reach the Class 7A state semifinals last season.
"Having watched this young man a number of times, there is no doubt that this is a solid cover corner who makes plays and is always around the ball," longtime recruiting expert Larry Blustein wrote of Melvin in a breakdown for CBS Miami. "A very physical defensive back who will never back down — no matter who he is lining up against. Whether it’s as a secondary performer or his work on special teams, Melvin has shown that he will be one of the top players on a secondary that has a number of star-quality players."
He held offers from 18 schools, with Virginia, Kentucky, Syracuse and Virginia Tech among the others. He visited Wisconsin last weekend and told 247 Sports that he enjoyed his time there.
"I liked being around the team," Melvin said. "They all have a really close bond. It's a like family. It was a good feeling.
"Madison was beautiful. It was a very nice campus. A lot of history and tradition. I had a good experience overall. The atmosphere was great. Nothing but positive vibes around campus."
Melvin is the fourth highly ranked senior from St. Thomas Aquinas to announce his college commitment. The others so far: four-star linebacker Avery Huff (No. 40 in Florida, Miami), three-star offensive lineman Vincent Murphy (No. 67 in Florida, South Carolina) and three-star linebacker Jahmar Brown (No. 77 in Florida, South Carolina).
Verbal commitments are non-binding until players sign a national letter of intent on national signing day.
Comments