This American Heritage standout and Auburn signee was named Florida's top track star

In a matter of weeks, Anthony Schwartz will step foot on Auburn University's football practice fields for the first time, ready to begin his collegiate football career.

But first, the former Plantation American Heritage standout received one more honor for his athletic success away from the gridiron.

Schwartz was named the Gatorade Boys' Track and Field Player of the Year on Thursday.

The speedy 6-foot, 172-pound wide receiver plans to participate in both football and track during his collegiate career — and there's no denying what he did on the track as a senior for American Heritage.

Schwartz won two individual titles in Florida's Class 2A state championship, taking the 100-meter dash in 10.07 seconds, the 200 meters in 20.41 seconds. He also served as the anchor of American Heritage's 4x100-meter relay team that reached the top of the podium with a 40.14-second showing.

On the football field, Schwartz — a four-star prospect and the 30th-ranked receiver in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking — helped the Patriots win their fourth state title in the past five years.

Schwartz isn't the only South Florida prep star to earn statewide honors.

Florida Dairy Farmers on Wednesday named St. Thomas Aquinas' Caleb Roberts Florida's Mr. Baseball on Wednesday, while Raiders coach Troy Cameron was named the state's coach of the year.

Roberts, a third baseman and North Carolina signee, led the state with 53 RBI, a .988 slugging percentage and 18 doubles.

Cameron won the coaching honor after leading St. Thomas Aquinas to a 27-3 record and ultimately a Class 8A state championship. He is the third South Florida coach over the past five years to win the award, joining Stoneman Douglas' Todd Fitz-Gerald (2016) and South Dade's Fred Burnside (2014).