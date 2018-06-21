A former Florida Gators wide receiver is now on scholarship at FIU

FIU football coach Butch Davis huddled the team together in a meeting room on Wednesday. He had an announcement to make.
On a video Davis posted to Twitter, he singles out wide receiver C.J. Worton, the former South Dade standout and Florida Gators transfer who made a lasting impact during the spring.
As the conversation goes, Davis asks Worton if he has a job away from the football field.
"Yes sir," Worton replies. "Construction."
And then, Davis gives him the news.
"I'm going to give you 24 hours to quit that job," Davis said, "because we're gonna put you on scholarship."
The rest of his teammates join in a round of applause.
"It was awesome to award C.J. Worton with a scholarship today," Davis wrote in the tweet accompanying the video. "He worked extraordinarily hard last year and earned every bit of it! We are very happy to be able to reward him for his hard work! #PawsUp"
Worton was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 57-ranked receiver in the Class of 2014, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He committed to the Gators over Florida State, Miami and West Virginia, among others.
But his time in Gainesville was relatively quiet. Between the Gators' depth at receiver and injury woes, Worton played in 13 games during his three seasons at UF. He finished his Gators career with 10 catches, 126 yards and two touchdowns — both of which came as a sophomore in 2015.
The biggest play of his collegiate career thus far came in the 2015 SEC Championship Game, where he caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Treon Harris in the end zone between a pair of Crimson Tide defenders.
He announced his intention to transfer following the 2016 season, a year in which he played in just five games and caught four passes for 45 yards.
Now, with one year of eligibility remaining, he has the chance to resurrect his college football career close to home.
Comments