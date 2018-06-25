Is the one-and-done recruiting battle between UK and Duke hurting each program?

Fast-break points from the NBA Draft aftermath:
21. John Calipari. In his first four NBA Drafts as Kentucky men's basketball coach (2010-13), the UK head man had a player chosen above the highest draftee from Duke three times.
20. Mike Krzyzewski. Over the past five NBA Drafts (2014-2018), the Duke head man has had a player chosen above the highest draftee from Kentucky four times.
19. Calipari's most impressive draft stat. Going back to his final two years as Memphis Tigers coach, Calipari has had a lottery pick in 11 straight NBA Drafts.
18. Krzyzewski's most impressive draft stat. In the last five drafts, Coach K has had a player selected among the top three picks every year.
17. UK's last three NBA Drafts. The Wildcats have had nine one-and-done players chosen since 2016.
16. Duke's last three NBA Drafts. The Blue Devils have had seven one-and-done players chosen since 2016.
15. UK's last three NCAA Tournaments. The Cats are "only" 6-3 in the Big Dance since 2016 with no Final Four trips.
14. Duke's last three NCAA Tournaments. The Blue Devils are "only" 6-3 in the Big Dance since 2016 with no Final Four trips.
13. A contrary point of view. As Duke has joined Kentucky in all-out struggle for the best one-and-dones, both programs have suffered.
12. Kentucky's issue. With UK no longer the default landing spot of one-and-done talents the caliber of John Wall, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns, Kentucky's "new team every year" approach has not yielded as much March Madness success as it did early in Calipari's tenure.
11. Duke's issue. Since Coach K and the Blue Devils became the primary landing spot for the top tier of one-and-dones, Duke's NCAA Tournament track record has been more inconsistent than its talent level justifies.
10. Villanova. If Jay Wright and Co. winning two NCAA titles in the past three seasons didn't convince you that the Philadelphia version of Wildcats are now a full-fledged member of college basketball's elite, the 2018 NBA Draft should have.
9. 'Nova's big four. Villanova had a quartet of players with remaining college eligibility — No. 10 Mikal Bridges, No. 17 Donte DiVincenzo, No. 30 Omari Spellman, No. 33 Jalen Brunson — chosen in the top 33 picks. In this era, losing multiple players early to the pros is the official stamp of an elite college program.
8. Ray Spalding. When the 6-foot-10 forward was taken with this year's No. 56 pick, it made the ex-Trinity High School standout the first Louisville Cardinals player from the state of Kentucky to be chosen in an NBA Draft since former Ballard star DeJuan Wheat went No. 51 in 1997.
7. Kentucky proud. Spalding is only the seventh player actually from the commonwealth to hear his name called in an NBA Draft in the 2000s.
6. D'Angelo Russell. The Louisville native, who started his high school career at Central before exiting for a Florida prep school, was the second player taken in the first round in 2015.
5. Darius Miller. Kentucky's 2008 Mr. Basketball was chosen No. 46 overall in 2012's second round after helping the University of Kentucky win that year's NCAA title.
4. Shelvin Mack. The former Bryan Station star went in round two, No. 34 overall, in 2011 after he had led Butler to back-to-back appearances in NCAA championship games.
3. Rajon Rondo. The most successful pro basketball player produced in Kentucky so far in the 21st century, the ex-UK point guard from Louisville went in the first round, No. 21 overall, in 2006.
2. Donta Smith. A former Oldham County High School star, Smith eschewed a recruiting pledge to Louisville as a juco to turn pro and was the No. 34 overall pick in 2004 directly out of Southeastern Illinois College.
1. Dan Langhi. The former Vanderbilt standout from Marshall County was the No. 31 overall pick, the second player chosen in the second round, in 2000.
For all who will win bar bets by challenging your mates to name all NBA Draft picks from the state of Kentucky in the 21st century, you are welcome.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
