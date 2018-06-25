Last week, a football player committed to Ole Miss. Now, a teammate has joined him.

Last Monday, the Ole Miss Rebels picked up a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Carter Colquitt. One week later, one of Colquitt’s teammates at Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) has followed Colquitt’s lead.
Three-star offensive tackle Reece McIntyre committed to the Rebels on Monday. The 6-5, 290-pound McIntyre chose Ole Miss over Missouri and N.C. State.
McIntyre is considered the 75th-best player in Georgia and the 68th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
"I’ve visited Ole Miss once and I fell in love when I took the visit June 8," McIntyre told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. "I have a great relationship with (offensive line coach Jack) Bicknell, (head coach Matt) Luke and (defensive coordinator Wesley) McGriff, and I felt like home when I went on a visit. I can see myself fitting in good at Ole Miss. Those are the main reasons I chose them."
McIntyre told Rivals the environment in Oxford struck a chord with him. McIntyre also credited Colquitt, who was in McIntyre’s ear about joining him with the Rebels.
McIntyre is the 19th commit in the Rebels’ Class of 2019. He is one of five offensive line commits for Ole Miss, joining Colquitt, three-star tackle Nick Broeker, three-star guard Bryce Ramsey and unrated tackle Caleb Warren.
"I am 100 percent committed to Ole Miss," McIntyre said. "It feels good to be committed. I’m glad all the recruiting has stopped and I am settled in at one college."
Comments