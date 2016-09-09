CSU women’s soccer team dominant against Lynn

The No. 1-ranked Columbus State women’s soccer team scored four goals in the first half Friday night and cruised to a 5-0 win over Lynn.
Mandy Janowitz got things rolling for CSU, scoring at 5:50 with an assist from Riley Clark.
Cassandra Wade made it 2-0 at 10:03 on an unassisted goal from the top of the box.
Janowitz picked up her second goal of the night at 32:04 with an assist from Keyle Snyder.
Angelica Tabares closed out the scoring in the first half at 35:33 with an assist from Flo Spano.
Olivia Jarrell made it 5-0 early in the second half. Jarrell scored at 48:30 with an assist from Nicole Corcione.
CSU took 17 shots in the match and 11 were on goal.
Columbus State (3-0) returns to action Sunday against Barry at 11 a.m. in Miami Shores, Fla..
