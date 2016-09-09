CSU volleyball team drops first match in Quincy Tournament

Megan Frame had eight kills and five blocks Friday to lead Columbus State, but Cedarville defeated the Lady Cougars in the opening match in the Quincy Tournament.
Cedarville (Ohio) won 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18).
Abby King led CSU with 23 assists and Caytlin Merritt had 10 digs. Mary McCarty and Andrea Skipor each had six kills for CSU.
CSU (3-1) played host Quincy in a late match Friday night.
The Lady Cougars continue play in the Qunicy Tournament today. CSU plays Culver-Stockton at 10 a.m. and Maryville at 3 p.m.
