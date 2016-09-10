Columbus State University

September 10, 2016 5:44 PM

Lady Cougars win out at Quincy volleyball tourney

Columbus State defeats Culver-Stockton and Maryville in Saturday’s matches.

Columbus State swept a pair of matches Saturday at the Quincy Tournament and finished 3-1 in the two-day event.

In Saturday’s first match, CSU (6-1) defeated Culver-Stockton 3-1 (25-9, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16). Mary McCarty and Andrea Skipor each had eight kills to lead the Lady Cougars. Caytlin Merritt led CSU with 13 digs. Abby King had 32 assists.

In the second match, CSU defeated Maryville 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23). McCarty had a team high 14 kills. King had a career-high 44 assists. Kylie Beaubien had four aces.

In Friday’s late match, CSU defeated host Quincy 3-2 (25-22,18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12). Zoemy Barreto Pereria had 14 kills and Beaubien had 13. King had 38 assists.

CSU lost its first match to Cedarville (Ohio) 3-0 (17-25, 20-25, 18-25).

CSU hosts Augusta on Friday at 7 p.m. to open Peach Belt Conference play.

