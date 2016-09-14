CSU soccer team stumbles against Lee

Summer Lanter scored late in the second half to break 1-1 tie and give Lee a 2-1 win over No. 1-ranked Columbus State.
Olivia Jarrell opened the scoring at 11:57 on an unassisted goal past Lee goalie Haley Gribler.
Lauren Peters of Lee (3-1) tied the match at 47:47 on an assist from Kaela Leskovar.
Lanter got the winner at 83:33 on an assist from Peters.
CSU (3-1) had three shots late, the last by Nicole Corcione at 89:09 went wide to the right.
The Lady Cougars return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. against USC Aiken at the Walden Soccer Complex.
