CSU volleyball team drops Peach Belt opener 3-1 to Augusta

Mary McCarty led CSU with 21 kills Friday night, but the Lady Cougars dropped their Peach Belt Conference opener to Augusta at the Lumpkin Center.
Augusta (4-2, 1-0 PBC) won 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23).
The Lady Cougars (6-2, 0-1) also got 14 kills and seven blocks from Megan Frame. Caytlin Merritt led CSU with 24 digs.
Abby King recorded 48 assists in the match.
CSU hosts Georgia College today at 2 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center in another PBC match.
CSU hosts Albany State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a nonconference match in the Lumpkin Center.
