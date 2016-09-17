Spano’s hat trick powers CSU against USC Aiken

Flo Spano had a hat trick and assisted on two other goals Saturday as CSU easily defeated USC Aiken 7-0 in the Peach Belt Conference opener at the Walden Soccer Complex.
Hugrun Elvarsdottir scored the first goal at 15:59 with an assist from Taylor Marks. Spano, whose eight points in the match set a new CSU record, scored at 24:24 on an assist by Nicole Corcione. Riley Clark made it 3-0 at 27:08 with an assist from Spano.
In the second half, Olivia Jarrell scored at 51:32 with an assist from Mandy Janowitz. Spano, a freshman, got her second goal at 72:14 with assists from Keyle Snyder and Delaney Borror.
Atalia Ramirez made it 6-0 at 78:34 with an assist from Spano.
Spano closed out the scoring with her third goal at 83:26 with an assist from Borror.
The hat trick by Spano was the 12th in CSU history.
“Overall, I thought we played really well,” coach Jay Entlich said in a release. “I was pleased with our bench performance and thought we did a better job in the second half closing out scoring chances. We still have a long way to go to work on our consistency.
Columbus State (4-1, 1-0 PBC) plays at North Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
