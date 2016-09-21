Janowitz helps lead CSU soccer team over North Georgia

No. 9-ranked Columbus State built a 3-1 first-half lead Wednesday and held on to defeat No. 8 North Georgia 3-2 in a Peach Belt Conference match.
Mandy Janowitz put CSU up 1-0 at 16:03 with an assist from Cassandra Wade.
Jacy Ramey of North Georgia tied the match at 29:57 after getting an assist from Mollie Arrendale.
CSU freshman Flo Spano made it 2-1 at 34:52 with an assist from Janowitz. Taylor Marks added a goal to CSU’s lead at 37:23 with an assist from Amanda Murphy.
Sophia Matonak drew North Georgia (3-1-1, 1-1 PBC) to within one goal at 84:14 with an assist from Renee VanHorn.
CSU (5-1, 2-0) returns to action Saturday at UNC Pembroke. The match is at 1 p.m.
