Six Lady Cougars score goals in rout of Francis Marion

The Lady Cougars exploded for nine goals in the first 38 minutes Saturday and went on to defeat Peach Belt Conference foe Francis Marion 9-0 at the Walden Soccer Complex.
Nicole Corcione started the scoring at 4:11 with a header off a corner kick assist from Mandy Janowitz. Cassandra Wade made it 2-0 at 5:33 with an assist from Hugrun Elvarsdottir.
Elvarsdottir scored on an assist from Janowitz at 12:36 to make it 3-0. Olivia Jarrell got into the act at 21:41, scoring off an assist from Wade. Janowitz made it 5-0 at 29:26 on an unassisted goal.
Flo Spano became the sixth Lady Cougar to score at 32:13 when Corcione hit her with a touch pass inside the box. Janowitz (34:35), Corcione (35:50) and Wade (38:21) added their second goals of the game to round out the scoring before halftime.
Francis Marion had only two shots in the game and neither one was on goal.
CSU (11-2-0, 7-1 PBC) travels to play Montevallo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
