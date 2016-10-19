CSU rallies from two sets down at Southern Wesleyan

The Columbus State volleyball team rallied for a 3-2 win Tuesday night over Southern Wesleyan at Tysinger Gymnasium.
After dropping the first two sets 13-25 and 10-25, CSU won the final three sets 25-20, 25-20 and 15-8 for the victory.
CSU (11-8, 2-7 Peach Belt Conference) was led in kills by Zoemy B. Pereira (11), Megan Frame (10) and Mary McCarty (9). Caytlin Merritt led CSU with four aces and 17 digs. Frame recorded eight blocks and Abby King had 42 assists.
Columbus State returns to action in a PBC matchup with UNC Pembroke on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center.
