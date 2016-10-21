Columbus State University

October 21, 2016 8:56 PM

CSU sweeps UNC Pembroke in Peach Belt volleyball

From staff reports

Megan Frame had 14 kills Friday night to lead the Columbus State volleyball team to a straight-sets win over UNC Pembroke at the Lumpkin Center.

The Lady Cougars (12-8, 3-7 Peach Belt Conference) won the match 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-22).

Mary McCarty recorded 10 kills in the match.

Sabrina Rodgers and Abby King each had two kills on the night to lead CSU. Abby King paced Columbus State with 40 assists.

Rodgers and Savannah Miller each had 11 digs.

Caroline Pridgen led UNC Pembroke (2-22, 0-11) with nine kills.

CSU returns to action Saturday at the Lumpkin Center when it hosts Francis Marion at 2 p.m.

Related content

Columbus State University

Comments

Videos

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field

View more video

Sports Videos