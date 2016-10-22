CSU trio combines for 46 kills in win over Francis Marion

Megan Frame, Zoemy Pereira and Mary McCarty combined for 46 kills Saturday to lead Columbus State to a win over Francis Marion in an exciting five-set match at the Lumpkin Center.
The Lady Cougars (13-8, 4-7 Peach Belt Conference) won 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 16-25, 15-11).
After the Patriots took set one, Columbus State rallied to take sets two and three. Francis Marion won the fourth set to tie it at 2-2. CSU prevailed in the fifth and final set.
Frame led CSU with 17 kills, McCarty had 15 and Pereira had 14.
Caytlin Merritt led the team with 18 digs. Pereira also had 17 digs and five blocks.
Abby King recorded 55 assists and 14 digs in the match. King also led CSU with four aces.
CSU returns to action at Armstrong State on Friday at 7 p.m. and then at Flagler on Saturday at 2 p.m.
