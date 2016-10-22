Columbus State soccer posts seventh straight shutout

The fifth-ranked Columbus State soccer team won its eighth straight match on Saturday, 5-0 over Flagler at Saints Field.
It was also CSU’s seventh shutout in a row. The school record is nine, set in 2008.
The Lady Cougars have not given up a goal since a 3-2 win over West Florida on Sept. 28.
Five Lady Cougars scored against the Saints.
Tehgan scored her second goal, Cassandra Wade scored her 10th and Hugrun Elvasdottir scored her sixth in the first half.
Olivia Jarrell scored her 10th and Atalia Ramirez scored her second in the second half.
Maylyn Parsons played the first 76:40 in goal for CSU and made one save. Paige Betsill played the final 13:20 and did not face a shot.
CSU is 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the Peach Belt Conference.
The Lady Cougars play at Armstrong State at 6 p.m. Thursday. Armstrong State is 8-0-1 in the PBC.
