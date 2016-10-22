CSU men fifth, women seventh in PBC cross county championships

The Columbus State cross country men’s team finished fifth and the women’s team took seventh place in the Peach Belt Conference Championships on Saturday at the Georgia College course.
Flagler won the men’s 8k title with 56 points. Montevallo took the women’s 6k title with 19 points.
Wright Calhoun led the CSU men with a time of 26:19, good for 20th place. Other scoring runners were Austin Kidd (23rd) at 26:41, Isaac Krumm (32nd) at 26:40, Austin Stewart (34th) at 26:41 and Noah Hollis (42nd) at 27:08.
Amber Braswell led the CSU women with a time of 23:58 and finished in 31st place. Other scoring runners were Linette Cepeda (33rd) at 24:08, Jastonie Hill (38th) at 24:29, Tatiana Forester (42nd) at 24:44 and Jessica Young (53rd) at 25:16.
CSU will compete in the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Nov. 5 at Montevallo, Ala.
