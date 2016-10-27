Mandy Jonowitz scores twice for Columbus State soccer

Mandy Janowitz scored a pair of goals to lead Columbus State to a 3-0 victory over Armstrong State on Thursday night.
Cassandra Wade also added a goal for the fifth-ranked Lady Cougars. That was her 11th of the season.
This was the 11th shutout for the Lady Cougars this season and the eighth straight. Goalie Maylyn Parsons made seven saves.
CSU now leads the series with Armstrong 11-5-3.
CSU is now 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the Peach Belt Conference. Armstrong State is 12-2-2 and 8-1-2.
CSU leads the conference with 30 points. Armstrong State is tied for second with 26. Teams are given three points for a win and one for a tie.
CSU plays its final regular-season match on Saturday at home against Georgia College. UNC Pembroke, which also has 26 points, plays Friday at Flagler and Sunday at Young Harris.
CSU has won at least a share of the PBC’s regular-season title nine times, including the last three years.
Comments