Columbus State soccer scores easy win over Montevallo

The Columbus State soccer team set a school record with its 10th straight shutout Wednesday, a 5-0 rout of Montevallo in the first round of the Peach Belt Conference tournament at the Walden Soccer Complex.
The Lady Cougars, who have 11 straight, have not been scored on for 933 straight minutes.
Maylyn Parsons, who won a national player of the week award on Tuesday, tied the PBC career record with her 27th shutout.
“I thought we did an excellent job today in striking first and going on the attack,” CSU coach coach Jay Entlich. “This weekend won’t be easy and we will have to prepare for a battle no matter who we play. At this point in the season, you don’t get any easy matches.”
Nicole Corcione, Hugrun Elvarsdottir, Riley Clark, Olivia Jarrell and Claie Belay scored goals for the Lady Cougars.
CSU (16-2), which won its 33rd straight match at home, will play either Young Harris or Armstrong State in Friday’s semifinals at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga.
