Columbus State University

November 2, 2016 7:07 PM

Columbus State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia College

From staff reports

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga.

The Georgia College volleyball team handed Columbus State a 3-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bobcats (16-8, 7-5 Peach Belt Conference) won 25-17, 25-21, 29-27.

Zoemy Pereira led CSU with 10 kills. Amy King had 33 assists.

Caytlin Merritt had 19 digs, and Sabrina Rodgers added 11.

CSU (14-10, 5-9) is tied for eighth place in the PBC standings with Montevallo. Only the top eight teams will advance to the PBC tournament.

The Lady Cougars will host USC Aiken on Friday at 7 p.m. and Lander on Saturday at 2 p.m.

