Lady Cougars top third straight PBC tourney

The Columbus women’s soccer team continued its domination of the Peach Belt Conference on Sunday.
The fifth-ranked Lady Cougars beat North Georgia 3-2 to win its third straight PBC tournament championship.
That goes along with four straight regular-season titles.
With the win, CSU earns the automatic berth into the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional. This will be CSU’s 11th straight NCAA appearance.
CSU (18-2) has won 13 straight.
“We played really well tonight,” CSU coach Jay Entlich said. “North Georgia is a very good team and we jumped on them early and kept adding on.
“We have two of our goals behind us now, and now we can turn our attention to the NCAA Tournament.”
Mandy Janowitz, Hugrun Elvasdottir and Olivia Jarrell scored for CSU
Elvasdottir scored 13:33 into the match. It was her eighth goal of the season.
Jarrell gave CSU a 2-0 lead at 56:17. Nicole Corcione picked up the assist. It was Jarrell’s 17th of the season.
Janowitz scored CSU’s final goal at 65:03 with an assist by Brooke Nail. It was Janowitz’s 10th of the season.
CSU had to hold on from there, however.
Goalkeeper Maylyn Parsons received a yellow card at 72:17. North Georgia’s Sophia Matonak scored on the penalty kick.
North Georgia climbed to within one when Michaela Sundstrom scored at 83:25.
The NCAA selection show is slated for 6 p.m. Monday. But it is almost a certainty that CSU will host a portion of the regional next weekend at the Walden Soccer Complex.
CSU is still looking for its first national championship. CSU lost in last year’s national title game. The Lady Cougars have lost three times in the national quarterfinals (2007, ’08, ’14).
This was the second time this season CSU beat North Georgia 3-2.
Note: Eight CSU players were named to the all-PBC team. Taylor Marks, Cassandra Wade, Parsons, Elvasdottir, Janowitz and Jarrell made the first team. Tehgan Anguilm and Nicole Corcione made the second team. Entlich was named the PBC Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
