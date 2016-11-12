CSU volleyball team wins, makes PBC tourney

Mary McCarty and Zoemy Barreto Pereira had 10 kills apiece Friday night to lead the Columbus State women’s volleyball team to a win over Montevallo and gain a spot in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
CSU (15-13, 6-12 PBC) won the match 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20) to clinch the eighth seed in the tournament to be held in Milledgeville, Ga., beginning Thursday. CSU will play either USC Aiken or Flagler in the opening round.
Abby King recorded 27 assists and 11 digs in the match.
Caytlin Merritt had 12 digs and set a new season digs record with 464.
