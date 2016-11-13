Columbus State’s teams win exhibition games

Columbus State’s basketball teams coasted to easy victories in exhibition games on Saturday afternoon at the Lumpkin Center.
Five players scored in double figures to lead the Columbus State men’s basketball team to a 111-62 victory over Fort Benning
JaCori Payne led the Cougars with 20 points. He made six of 10 3-pointers.
CSU made 18 of 41 3-pointers.
Other in double figures for CSU were Darius Joell (17), Rudy Winters (14), Arben Camaj (14) and Markis Boyd (12).
Montrell Sisroe led Fort Benning with 14 points.
The Cougars tip off the 2016-17 season Wednesday at home against Middle Georgia State.
Alexis Carter scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cougars to an 89-33 rout of Agnes Scott.
Toxiana Wilson and Tatiana Wayne scored 10 points apiece.
Garis Grant scored 13 points to lead Agnes Scott.
The Lady Cougars open the season on Friday in the Peach Belt-SIAC Challenge in Fort Valley, Ga. CSU plays Albany State.
Auburn 83, North Florida 66
Bryce Brown scored 19 points, freshman Danjel Purifoy added 14 points and Auburn hit 13 3-pointers in an 83-66 victory over North Florida on Friday night in a season opener for both teams.
Freshmen Mustafa Heron and Jared Harper each had 10 points for Auburn.
The Tigers used their 3-pointers to pull away early, and their athleticism and tenacious defense prevented the Ospreys from clawing back in the second half.
The two teams came out jittery as Auburn and North Florida combined for 15 turnovers in the first 11 minutes. Auburn, which was starting three freshmen in guards Heron and Jared Harper and forward Purifoy, committed seven of those.
The Ospreys’ 6-foot-11 center Romelo Banks, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, gave Auburn’s Horace Spencer fits.
NORTH FLORIDA (66)
Davenport 2-6 0-0 5, Banks 6-9 4-6 16, Malonga 0-2 0-0 0, Bodager 3-7 0-0 9, Moore 1-13 2-2 5, Odum 2-2 4-5 8, Aminu 2-7 0-2 4, Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Sams 3-4 5-8 11, Blount 1-4 0-0 3, Horne 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 22-57 16-24 66.
AUBURN (83)
Purifoy 5-12 2-4 14, Spencer 2-3 2-3 6, Brown 6-11 2-2 19, Harper 3-7 3-5 10, Heron 2-7 4-5 10, McLemore 0-0 1-1 1, Smith 2-6 3-6 7, Dunans 0-4 2-2 2, Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Lang 3-6 0-1 9. Totals 25-60 20-31 83.
North Florida
30
36
_
66
Auburn
49
34
_
83
3-Point Goals_North Florida 6-20 (Bodager 3-7, Blount 1-2, Davenport 1-3, Moore 1-6, Malonga 0-1, Aminu 0-1), Auburn 13-32 (Brown 5-10, Lang 3-6, Heron 2-3, Purifoy 2-7, Harper 1-3, Dunans 0-3). Fouled Out_Spencer, Davenport, Aminu. Rebounds_North Florida 37 (Banks 10), Auburn 33 (Smith 7). Assists_North Florida 10 (Moore 3), Auburn 17 (Dunans 4). Total Fouls_North Florida 30, Auburn 21. Technicals_Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. A_8,093 (9,121).
Alabama 70, Coastal Carolina 53
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Corban Collins scored 15 points and Alabama opened the second half on a 20-5 run and cruised to a 70-53 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night.
Collins made three 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the line. Riley Norris had 14 points and Dazon Ingram added 11 for the Crimson Tide, who shot just 3 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, but finished 10 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Colton Ray-St Cyr had 13 points and Elijah Wilson chipped in 12 points to lead Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina led 33-27 at halftime. Norris’s layup gave Alabama a 39-38 lead four minutes into the second half. Jimmie Taylor split a pair of free throws to cap the 20-5 run and the Crimson Tide led 47-38. Collins scored five points during the stretch. Ingram’s 3-pointer made it 60-48 with 4:43 remaining.
COASTAL CAROLINA (53)
Williams-Powell 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Robertson 0-5 0-1 0, Ray-St Cyr 5-8 0-0 13, Wilson 3-16 3-5 12, Bamba 2-5 1-2 5, Beck 3-7 0-0 9, Labinowicz 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 2-14 4-6 8. Totals 17-62 10-16 53.
ALABAMA (70)
Hale 2-6 4-5 8, Taylor 1-2 3-6 5, Ingram 4-5 0-2 11, Collins 3-7 6-6 15, Norris 4-9 3-4 14, Key 3-4 0-0 6, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Olaniyan 2-2 2-3 6, Davis 1-8 0-0 3, Schaffer 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 18-26 70.
Coastal Carolina
33
20
_
53
Alabama
27
43
_
70
3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 9-23 (Ray-St Cyr 3-5, Beck 3-5, Wilson 3-9, Robertson 0-1, Labinowicz 0-1, Shaw 0-2), Alabama 10-26 (Ingram 3-3, Norris 3-5, Collins 3-7, Davis 1-7, Key 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hale 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 31 (Beck 8), Alabama 36 (Taylor 7). Assists_Coastal Carolina 7 (Ray-St Cyr 3), Alabama 13 (Ingram 5). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 22, Alabama 19. A_14,579 (15,383).
Georgia Tech 70, Tennessee Tech 55
ATLANTA Josh Okogie scored 18 points, Ben Lammers added 15 points and coach Josh Pastner won his Georgia Tech debut with a 70-55 victory over Tennessee Tech on Friday night.
Quentin Stephens finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Lammers’ output was a career high, as were his five blocks. Okogie was 7 for 9 from the field and had five rebounds.
Micaiah Henry finished with 15 points and Ja'Cardo Hawkins added 10 points for Tennessee Tech.
TENNESSEE TECH (55)
Ramsey 0-4 0-2 0, Henry 7-10 1-2 15, Mack 3-9 2-3 9, Rogers 1-5 0-0 2, Jugovic 1-9 2-2 5, Hawkins 4-8 1-2 10, Alexander 2-4 0-2 4, Henderson 2-10 0-0 5, Frazier 0-1 0-1 0, Adams 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 21-63 8-16 55.
GEORGIA TECH (70)
Gueye 2-5 0-0 4, Stephens 3-9 5-7 12, Lammers 7-9 1-1 15, Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Okogie 7-9 3-6 18, McCormick 1-1 0-0 2, Ogbonda 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5, Heyward 3-5 2-2 8, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 11-16 70.
Tennessee Tech
27
28
_
55
Georgia Tech
30
40
_
70
3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 5-26 (Hawkins 1-2, Adams 1-3, Mack 1-5, Henderson 1-6, Jugovic 1-6, Ramsey 0-1, Rogers 0-3), Georgia Tech 3-11 (Okogie 1-2, Matthews 1-3, Stephens 1-4, Moore 0-1, Heyward 0-1). Fouled Out_Rogers. Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 33 (Alexander 6), Georgia Tech 30 (Lammers 8). Assists_Tennessee Tech 12 (Adams, Jugovic 3), Georgia Tech 17 (Moore, Gueye, Stephens 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 18, Georgia Tech 15. A_6,018 (8,600).
