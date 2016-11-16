CSU coach Robert Moore picks up career win No. 100

Four players scored in double figures to lead Columbus State to a 92-76 victory over Middle Georgia State on Wednesday night at the Lumpkin Center.
The game was the season-opener for the Cougars. Middle Georgia, an NAIA school from Cochran, is 3-2.
The win gave CSU coach Robert Moore his 100th win. This is his seventh season as the head coach of the Cougars.
Moore is the third CSU men’s coach to reach the 100-win mark. Sonny Clements won 155 in 13 seasons. Herbert Greene won 481 in 25 seasons.
“I am ecstatic I can be in a group like that,” Moore told CSU broadcaster Scott Miller after the game. “Those were my mentors.”
JaCori Payne led the Cougars with 23 points. Rudy Winters added 20.
Darius Joell had 18, and Armen Camaj added 10.
Marcus Dixon led the Cougars in rebounding with 11.
Middle Georgia had two players score in double figures. Brandon Ingleton led with 16 points, and Kieston Standfield added 15.
The Cougars shot 53.8 percent from the floor, making 35 of 65 shots. They shot just 26.3 percent from 3-point range (5-of-19).
This is the third straight season CSU opened with a win over Middle Georgia. Last year, the Cougars won 91-72. The year before it was 95-74.
CSU will play a pair of games at Montevallo, Ala., this weekend. The Cougars take on Miles at 6 p.m. Friday and Lane at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Cougars will not return to the Lumpkin Center until Dec. 12 when they host Fort Valley State.
Robert Moore’s Record at CSU
Year
Record
2010-11
11-15
2011-12
18-12
2012-13
13-13
2013-14
14-13
2014-15
22-8
2015-16
21-8
2016-17
1-0
Total
100-69
