CSU soccer looks for another trip to NCAA quarterfinals

The fifth-ranked Columbus State soccer team will be playing for its third straight trip to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals on Friday.
The Lady Cougars will face a familiar foe when they take on North Georgia in the Southeast Regional final. The match is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla.
Barry is hosting the South Regional final earlier on Friday. Friday’s winners meet in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Sunday.
For CSU (19-2) and North Georgia, two Peach Belt Conference teams, this will be the third meeting between the teams this season and 20th overall.
CSU leads the series 16-2-1, including a pair of 3-2 wins this season. The last one was Nov. 6 in the finals of the PBC tournament.
“There are no secrets between these two teams,” CSU coach Jay Entlich said. “Past results don’t mean anything on Friday. We have to come out and play our best if we want our season to continue.”
CSU, which has won 14 straight, has four players with at least 10 goals. Olivia Jarrell leads the Lady Cougars with 18, one shy of the team’s single-season record of 19.
Nicole Corcione is second with 12 goals, while Mandy Janowitz and Cassandra Wade have 11 each.
CSU knocked North Georgia out of the NCAA tournament last year in the second round.
CSU advanced to the NCAA championship match last year for the first time, losing to Grand Valley.
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
Comments