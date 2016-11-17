CSU soccer looks for another trip to NCAA quarterfinals

1:06 TSYS announces results of 2016 United Way campaign Pause

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

10:35 Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero

0:57 Teammates serve as pallbearers for their friend Justin Patrick Johanson

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:20 Rev. Christopher D. Smith talks about special Thanksgiving meal