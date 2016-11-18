Columbus State rallies from big first-half deficit to down Miles

The Columbus State men’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down in the first half to beat Miles 82-71 on Friday night.
The game was played at Montevallo University’s Trustmark Arena as part of the Peach Belt Conference-SIAC Challenge. CSU (2-0) will play another SIAC team, Lane, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Cougars’ rally was sparked near the end of the first half as John Lambert banked in a 3-pointer. He was fouled and made the free throw for a 4-point play. That cut CSU’s deficit to six, 40-34, which was the score at intermission.
CSU continued to rally in the second half and took the lead for the first time on a 3-pointer from JaCori Payne, which gave the Cougars a 46-44 lead with 14;58 left to go in the game. That was Payne’s first field goal of the game.
The Cougars finished a 9-0 run to take a 49-44 lead. That was also the end of a 26-8 run after CSU trailed by 13, 36-23, in the first half. That was the second time CSU trailed by 13 in the first half.
CSU went on to lead by as many as 15 before emptying the bench in the final minutes.
Rudy Winters led the Cougars with 17 points. He hit 11 of 13 free throws.
Three others scored in double figures. They were Darius Joell with 14, Antonio Bishop with 13 and Marcus Dixon with 10. Payne was limited to just seven points.
Dixon just missed a double-double as he had nine rebounds.
Joshua Johnson scored 15 points to lead Miles (0-3).
MILES COLLEGE (0-3)
Johnson, Joshua 5-11 5-7 15; Cook,Shaquille 6-9 2-3 14; McKinney,Javier 3-13 5-6 12; Day,Chauncey 4-7 2-2 11; Garcia,Carl 1-2 4-5 6; Stewart,Aron 2-5 2-6 6; Reginald Smalls,E. 2-7 1-2 5; Dansby, Eric 1-1 0-0 2; Swopes,Keandre 0-2 0-0 0; Murrell,Joshua 0-1 0-0 0; Wright,Sheldon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 21-31 71.
COLUMBUS STATE (2-0)
Rudy Winters 3-7 11-13 17; Darius Joell 4-12 5-6 14; Antonio Bishop 5-8 3-4 13; Marcus Dixon 5-8 0-1 10; JaCori Payne 2-8 2-2 7; Vic Ellis 2-4 0-0 6; Jamal McKee 2-4 0-0 5; Ryan Burnett 1-1 2-4 4; John Lambert 1-2 1-1 4; Arben Camaj 1-7 0-0 2; Tariq Scott 0-0 0-0 0; Markis Boyd 0-1 0-0 0; Jeremy Wright 0-0 0-0 0; Michael Graham 0-1 0-0 0; Jordan Jedneski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 24-31 82.
Miles College
40
31
—71
Columbus State
34
48
—82
3-point goals--Miles College 2-14 (Day,Chauncey 1-2; McKinney,Javier 1-5; Reginald Smalls,E. 0-4; Johnson, Joshua 0-3), Columbus State 6-22 (Vic Ellis 2-3; John Lambert 1-1; Jamal McKee 1-3; Darius Joell 1-5; JaCori Payne 1-4; Markis Boyd 0-1; Arben Camaj 0-2; Rudy Winters 0-3). Fouled out--Miles College-Cook,Shaquille; McKinney,Javier, Columbus State-None. Rebounds--Miles College 37 (Cook,Shaquille 8; McKinney,Javier 8), Columbus State 39 (Marcus Dixon 9). Assists--Miles College 16 (McKinney,Javier 5; Garcia,Carl 5), Columbus State 17 (Darius Joell 5). Total fouls--Miles College 21, Columbus State 23. Technical fouls--Miles College-None, Columbus State-None. A-175.
