Jarrell, Wade lead Columbus State to Southeast Region title

Olivia Jarrell and Cassandra Wade each scored second-half goals Friday night to lead No. 5 Columbus State to a 2-0 win over No. 20 North Georgia in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region final.
After a scoreless first half, CSU (20-2) came out more aggressive to start the second half. Olivia Jarrell scored on an assist from Mandy Janowitz at 52:10 to put CSU up 1-0. It was Jarrell’s 19th goal of the season and ties the CSU season record.
At 85:08, Cassandra Wade took a ball to the top of the box, worked her way open and fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal to give Columbus State a commanding 2-0 lead. It was her 12th goal of the season.
North Georgia had more opportunities in the first half. The Nighthawks had five shots with three on goal, while Columbus could manage only three shots and none were on goal.
CSU’s more aggressive play in the second half resulted in 11 shots with six of them on goal.
Maylyn Parsons had a brilliant game as goalie, recording six saves in and getting her 14th shutout of the season.
CSU committed nine fouls compared to North Georgia’s four. Hugrun Elvarsdottir picked up a yellow card for a bad foul at 78:53.
CSU will play West Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals. West Florida defeated Barry 1-0 on Friday.
The Final Four will be held at Swope Park in Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 1-3.
The Lady Cougars advanced to the NCAA championship match last year for the first time, losing to Grand Valley.
Meanwhile, six CSU players were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Southeast Region teams.
Elvarsdottir, Jarrell and Wade earned first-team honors. Nicole Corcione, Maylyn Parsons and Janowitz made the second team.
