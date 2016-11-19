Anita Howard-era starts with easy win for Columbus State

The Anita Howard-era at Columbus State got underway to a successful start as the Lady Cougars rolled over Albany State 80-56 on Friday night.
The game was played at Fort Valley State as part of the Peach Belt Conference/SIAC Challenge.
Alexis Carter and Britteny Tatum led CSU with 20 points apiece.
Carter had a double-double as she also had 10 rebounds.
Tatiana Wayne added 10 points.
CSU forced 27 turnovers and made 12 steals and seven blocks.
ALBANY STATE (0-3)
Raven Wynn 5-12 2-2 13; Elesha Foster 3-10 4-4 10; Zuri Frost 2-13 3-4 9; Uche Ibebunjo 1-3 6-11 8; Kierra Ward 2-3 0-0 6; Ciera Norman 2-3 0-0 4; Ashley Johnson 1-7 0-1 3; Tyra Thompson 0-4 1-1 1; Kyra Mann 0-1 1-3 1; Kayla Green 0-5 1-2 1; Aniefiok Udofia 0-1 0-0 0; Shantrell Holland 0-1 0-0 0; Gemyia Bowman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 18-28 56.
COLUMBUS STATE (1-0)
Britteny Tatum 7-14 5-6 20; Alexis Carter 9-17 2-3 20; Tatiana Wayne 3-9 2-2 10; Narshanda Malone 2-4 3-4 8; Toxiana Wilson 3-5 0-2 6; Eboni Williams 1-1 2-2 4; Keyrra Gillespie 2-6 0-2 4; Erin Morrow 1-4 0-0 3; Gabby Williams 1-4 0-0 2; Asia Vetter 1-3 0-0 2; Kristian Carter 0-2 1-2 1; Erin Wilder 0-2 0-0 0; Jasmine Herndon 0-3 0-4 0; Ashley Asouzu 0-0 0-0 0; Kennedy Montgomery 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 30-79 15-27 80.
Albany State
9
17
11
19
—56
Columbus State
20
18
28
14
—80
3-point goals--Albany State 6-16 (Kierra Ward 2-2; Zuri Frost 2-3; Ashley Johnson 1-4; Raven Wynn 1-2; Tyra Thompson 0-1; Kayla Green 0-2; Gemyia Bowman 0-1; Ciera Norman 0-1), Columbus State 5-21 (Tatiana Wayne 2-3; Britteny Tatum 1-4; Narshanda Malone 1-2; Erin Morrow 1-4; Gabby Williams 0-1; Erin Wilder 0-2; Kennedy Montgomery 0-3; Alexis Carter 0-2). Fouled out--Albany State-Uche Ibebunjo, Columbus State-None. Rebounds--Albany State 48 (Elesha Foster 12), Columbus State 56 (Alexis Carter 10). Assists--Albany State 7 (Zuri Frost 2; Kyra Mann 2; Kierra Ward 2), Columbus State 15 (Gabby Williams 7). Total fouls--Albany State 25, Columbus State 26. Technical fouls--Albany State-None, Columbus State-None. A-229
