Columbus State men use strong second half to down Lane

It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Columbus State men;s basketball team beat Lane 81-78 on Saturday afternoon.
The game was part of the Peach Belt Conference/SIAC Challenge, which was hosted by Montevallo University.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it for sure,” CSU coach Robert Moore said. “The guys found a way to pull this one out after being down for most of it. It was a fight against a good team and I’m glad we were on the winning side.”
Lane tied the game at 78-78 with less than a minute to play. Marcus Dixon, who finished with 12 points, made 1-of-2 free throws. Darius Joell grabbed the rebound off a Lane missed field goal and was fouled. He hit both free throws to give CSU a three-point lead.
Lane missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.
CSU trailed 52-44 with about 13 minutes left to play. CSU went on a 12-0 run for a 56-52 lead.
Lane took its last lead at 67-65. CSU then went on a 6-0 lead to take the lead for good with 4:49 to play.
Joell led the Cougars (3-0) with 22 points as he made 7-of-11 shots from the field. Dixon had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Rudy Winters and JaCori Payne had 18 points apiece.
CSU will play at Fort Valley State on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS STATE (3-0)
Darius Joell 7-11 6-10 22; Rudy Winters 5-12 6-7 18; JaCori Payne 8-18 2-2 18; Marcus Dixon 3-3 6-8 12; Ryan Burnett 0-4 5-8 5; Antonio Bishop 0-2 4-6 4; Arben Camaj 1-5 0-0 2; Jamal McKee 0-1 0-0 0; Michael Graham 0-0 0-0 0; Vic Ellis 0-2 0-0 0; John Lambert 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 29-41 81.
LANE COLLEGE (1-3)
Terrance Bridgeman 5-13 9-14 22; Montez Williams 6-11 1-4 13; Maurice Alexander 5-17 1-2 13; Tevyn Roberts 3-5 3-6 9; Jalen Lewis 3-4 2-6 8; Bridson Rivera 2-6 0-0 5; Kendarius Ash 2-4 0-0 4; Jamier Mix 1-2 0-0 3; Jade Patrick 0-0 1-2 1; Josh Smith-Levi 0-0 0-0 0; Zollie Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Devontay Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 17-34 78.
Halftime--Lane 34-32. 3-point goals--Columbus State 4-27 (Darius Joell 2-5; Rudy Winters 2-5; Ryan Burnett 0-1; Antonio Bishop 0-2; Arben Camaj 0-1; Jamal McKee 0-1; Vic Ellis 0-1; John Lambert 0-3; JaCori Payne 0-8), Lane College 7-22 (Terrance Bridgeman 3-8; Maurice Alexander 2-6; Bridson Rivera 1-4; Jamier Mix 1-2; Zollie Johnson 0-1; Tevyn Roberts 0-1). Fouled out--Columbus State-None, Lane College-Bridson Rivera; Montez Williams; Kendarius Ash. Rebounds--Columbus State 46 (Marcus Dixon 12), Lane College 43 (Kendarius Ash 8). Assists--Columbus State 13 (JaCori Payne 6), Lane College 21 (Terrance Bridgeman 6). Total fouls--Columbus State 24, Lane College 28. Technical fouls--Columbus State-TEAM, Lane College-None. A-236
