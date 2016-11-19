Balanced scoring key for Columbus State women in win over Fort Valley

Five Columbus State players scored in double figures as the Columbus State women beat Fort Valley State 76-53 on Saturday afternoon.
The game was part of the Peach Belt Conference/SIAC Challenge.
Britteny Tatum, Tatiana Wayne and Alexis Carter scored 13 points apiece to lead the Lady Cougars, who are now 2-0.
Gabby Williams and Ashley Asouzu scored 10 points apiece.
Asouzu and Carter both had double-doubles as each grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Lady Cougars struggled from outside, going 0-for-11 from 3-point range.
CSU will play its home-opener on Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. against Carson-Newman.
COLUMBUS STATE (2-0)
Britteny Tatum 4-14 5-6 13; Tatiana Wayne 4-13 5-6 13; Alexis Carter 5-12 3-4 13; Gabby Williams 3-8 4-4 10; Ashley Asouzu 5-8 0-0 10; Keyrra Gillespie 3-6 1-4 7; Toxiana Wilson 2-3 0-0 4; Eboni Williams 1-5 1-1 3; Asia Vetter 1-1 0-2 2; Narshanda Malone 0-1 1-2 1; Jasmine Herndon 0-0 0-0 0; Kristian Carter 0-3 0-0 0; Erin Morrow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-75 20-29 76.
FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY (0-2)
Garner, Jomaiya 4-13 5-6 13; Rumph, Chantelle 3-11 2-4 11; Caldwell, Briunca 0-8 6-6 6; Carter, Nola 2-7 1-2 5; Tarpkins,Shekiyah 2-7 1-2 5; Green, Alexia 1-4 2-4 4; White, Amber 1-3 2-5 4; Williams, Jazmin 1-3 0-0 3; King, India 0-1 2-2 2; Moye, Jalin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-57 21-31 53.
Columbus State
13
17
24
22
—76
Fort Valley State
9
15
16
13
—53
3-point goals--Columbus State 0-11 (Britteny Tatum 0-2; Tatiana Wayne 0-5; Gabby Williams 0-2; Narshanda Malone 0-1; Erin Morrow 0-1), Fort Valley State University 4-12 (Rumph, Chantelle 3-6; Williams, Jazmin 1-2; Carter, Nola 0-1; Garner, Jomaiya 0-3). Fouled out--Columbus State-None, Fort Valley State University-King, India. Rebounds--Columbus State 51 (Ashley Asouzu 10; Alexis Carter 10), Fort Valley State University 45 (Tarpkins,Shekiyah 7). Assists--Columbus State 14 (Keyrra Gillespie 3; Britteny Tatum 3), Fort Valley State University 7 (Caldwell, Briunca 2; Tarpkins,Shekiyah 2). Total fouls--Columbus State 24, Fort Valley State University 23. Technical fouls--Columbus State-None, Fort Valley State University-None. A-174
