November 19, 2016 7:43 PM

Balanced scoring key for Columbus State women in win over Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga.

Five Columbus State players scored in double figures as the Columbus State women beat Fort Valley State 76-53 on Saturday afternoon.

The game was part of the Peach Belt Conference/SIAC Challenge.

Britteny Tatum, Tatiana Wayne and Alexis Carter scored 13 points apiece to lead the Lady Cougars, who are now 2-0.

Gabby Williams and Ashley Asouzu scored 10 points apiece.

Asouzu and Carter both had double-doubles as each grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Lady Cougars struggled from outside, going 0-for-11 from 3-point range.

CSU will play its home-opener on Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. against Carson-Newman.

COLUMBUS STATE (2-0)

Britteny Tatum 4-14 5-6 13; Tatiana Wayne 4-13 5-6 13; Alexis Carter 5-12 3-4 13; Gabby Williams 3-8 4-4 10; Ashley Asouzu 5-8 0-0 10; Keyrra Gillespie 3-6 1-4 7; Toxiana Wilson 2-3 0-0 4; Eboni Williams 1-5 1-1 3; Asia Vetter 1-1 0-2 2; Narshanda Malone 0-1 1-2 1; Jasmine Herndon 0-0 0-0 0; Kristian Carter 0-3 0-0 0; Erin Morrow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-75 20-29 76.

FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY (0-2)

Garner, Jomaiya 4-13 5-6 13; Rumph, Chantelle 3-11 2-4 11; Caldwell, Briunca 0-8 6-6 6; Carter, Nola 2-7 1-2 5; Tarpkins,Shekiyah 2-7 1-2 5; Green, Alexia 1-4 2-4 4; White, Amber 1-3 2-5 4; Williams, Jazmin 1-3 0-0 3; King, India 0-1 2-2 2; Moye, Jalin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-57 21-31 53.

Columbus State

13

17

24

22

—76

Fort Valley State

9

15

16

13

—53

3-point goals--Columbus State 0-11 (Britteny Tatum 0-2; Tatiana Wayne 0-5; Gabby Williams 0-2; Narshanda Malone 0-1; Erin Morrow 0-1), Fort Valley State University 4-12 (Rumph, Chantelle 3-6; Williams, Jazmin 1-2; Carter, Nola 0-1; Garner, Jomaiya 0-3). Fouled out--Columbus State-None, Fort Valley State University-King, India. Rebounds--Columbus State 51 (Ashley Asouzu 10; Alexis Carter 10), Fort Valley State University 45 (Tarpkins,Shekiyah 7). Assists--Columbus State 14 (Keyrra Gillespie 3; Britteny Tatum 3), Fort Valley State University 7 (Caldwell, Briunca 2; Tarpkins,Shekiyah 2). Total fouls--Columbus State 24, Fort Valley State University 23. Technical fouls--Columbus State-None, Fort Valley State University-None. A-174

