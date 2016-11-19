Columbus State seeks berth in soccer’s final four

The Columbus State soccer team can advance to the NCAA Division II final four for the second straight year with a win Sunday against West Florida.
The two teams are meeting the national quarterfinals at 1 p.m. at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla.
The fifth-ranked Lady Cougars (20-2) advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight year and fifth time overall with a 2-0 win over North Georgia in the Southeast Regional final on Friday. Olivia Jarrell and Cassandra Wade scored second-half goals as the Lady Cougars won their 18th consecutive match.
Meanwhile, 16th-ranked West Florida knocked off host Barry 1-0 on Friday in the South Regional final.
“We’re happy to be in this position for the third straight year, but by no means are we satisfied,” CSU coach Jay Entlich said. “West Florida is an outstanding program, and we know they will be extremely well prepared.”
CSU has won only once in five meetings with the Argos. But that win came earlier this season. CSU’s Brooke Nail scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 66th minute, as the Lady Cougars won 3-2. That match was played at West Florida in Pensacola, Fla.
Since then, the Argos are 13-1. Kaley ward leads West Florida with 14 goals.
One of CSU’s losses to West Florida came in the quarterfinals in 2008.
CSU advanced to the national championship match last season before falling to Grand Valley.
