Lady Cougars win third straight, defeat Lady Eagles

Alexis Carter and Ashley Asouzu finished with double-doubles to lead the Columbus State women’s basketball team to an 85-75 victory over Carson-Newman on Sunday afternoon at the Lumpkin Center.
Carter had 23 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double in as many games.
Asouzu had 19 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double.
“I’m very pleased with the effort today,” CSU coach Anita Howard said in a news release. “We did a nice job on the glass and got the defensive stops when we needed them.
“This is a very good out of conference win, but we still have plenty of areas that we need to keep improving on.”
The win was CSU’s third straight to open the season, the first under Howard.
Britteny Tatum also scored in double figures with 15 points.
CSU will return to the court when it hosts Albany State on Dec. 9. The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Rams 80-56 to open the season.
CARSON-NEWMAN (3-2)
WESTER, Mika 8-17 2-4 20; SMITH, Briana 5-10 4-6 16; BROOKS, Kailyn 5-11 2-2 14; PRICE, Haris 4-10 1-2 9; SIMERLY, Jessica 3-6 0-0 6; CUPPLES, Kaitlyn 1-4 2-2 4; PIPPIN, Carly 1-2 0-0 3; STUBBLEFIELD, Katie 0-1 2-2 2; NEWMAN, Kayla 0-0 1-4 1; GRIFFIN, Tori 0-1 0-0 0; TINSLEY, Abby 0-0 0-0 0; WYKLE, Ashton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 14-22 75.
COLUMBUS STATE (3-0)
Alexis Carter 10-17 1-3 23; Ashley Asouzu 7-15 5-6 19; Britteny Tatum 5-12 4-6 15; Jasmine Herndon 3-5 0-0 6; Keyrra Gillespie 2-6 2-2 6; Narshanda Malone 2-6 1-2 5; Gabby Williams 2-5 0-3 4; Tatiana Wayne 1-1 1-2 3; Kristian Carter 1-1 0-0 2; Asia Vetter 1-2 0-0 2; Ariel Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Eboni Williams 0-0 0-0 0; Toxiana Wilson 0-0 0-0 0; Erin Morrow 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-72 14-24 85.
Carson-Newman................. 11 21 17 26 - 75
Columbus State................ 18 23 18 26 - 85
3-point goals--Carson-Newman 7-19 (BROOKS, Kailyn 2-6; SMITH, Briana 2-4; WESTER, Mika 2-3; PIPPIN, Carly 1-2; WYKLE, Ashton 0-1; PRICE, Haris 0-3), Columbus State 3-14 (Alexis Carter 2-3; Britteny Tatum 1-4; Narshanda Malone 0-4; Erin Morrow 0-2; Ashley Asouzu 0-1). Fouled out--Carson-Newman-PRICE, Haris, Columbus State-None. Rebounds--Carson-Newman 39 (WESTER, Mika 9), Columbus State 46 (Alexis Carter 13). Assists--Carson-Newman 17 (SMITH, Briana 5; BROOKS, Kailyn 5), Columbus State 16 (Keyrra Gillespie 6). Total fouls--Carson-Newman 25, Columbus State 21. Technical fouls--Carson-Newman-None, Columbus State-None. A-278
