Lady Cougars open conference play with 22-point win at Flagler

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 10-0 run early in the third quarter propelled the Columbus State University women’s basketball team to another 20-point victory as the Lady Cougars defeated Flagler 93-71 Saturday in the Peach Belt Conference opener for both teams. The game took place inside Flagler Gymnasium in St. Augustine, Fla.
The Lady Cougars stay unbeaten with a 6-0 record and now have won their past three games by at least 22 points. The 93 points are also a season-high for CSU.
Five CSU players scored in double figures led by Alexis Carter’s 18. Britteny Tatum had 16, while Ashley Asouzu netted 13. Gabby Williams and Eboni Williams both chipped in 12.
Carter and Jasmine Herndon had eight rebounds apiece while Carter added three more blocks. Keyrra Gillespie had a season-best 12 assists to go along with six rebounds and four steals.
“This was a total team effort today,” head coach Anita Howard said. “Three of our starters were battling foul problems all day, but the bench stepped up and helped us pull out a tough road victory.
“We have to turn the page quickly and get ready for a talented Augusta team on Monday.”
After a quick Flagler (2-5, 0-1 PBC) start, the Lady Cougars took a 14-13 lead with 4:56 showing on the clock on an E. Williams jumper to put CSU ahead for good in the game. However, the Saints hung around and didn’t allow the Lady Cougars to pull away.
FC pulled within one of CSU twice early in the second quarter after back-to-back possessions with a three-pointer, but the Lady Cougars quickly responded with a 12-0 run to take a 37-24 lead midway through the quarter. Carter and Tatum fueled the spurt with five points apiece.
The Saints were able to get the deficit down to single digits and cut the lead to just 45-39 at the break.
Columbus State led by six early in the third before going on a 10-0 run to open up a secure lead on Flagler. Carter began the run with a layup and a three to extend the Lady Cougar lead to 54-43 with 7:44 remaining in the quarter. G. Williams turned a Gillespie block into a fastbreak layup, while Carter capped off the run with another trifecta giving CSU a 59-43 advantage.
The Lady Cougars went up by 20 twice in the quarter, but Flagler was able to cut the margin to 74-58 heading into the fourth.
CSU scored the first five points of the fourth before Flagler tried to pull together a comeback. The Saints went on a 12-2 run crawling within 11 (81-70) of Columbus State with less than five to play. However, a three from Erin Morrow slammed the door on FC as Columbus State scored 12 of the final 13 points to close out the victory.
As a team, CSU shot 44.7 (34-for-76) percent from the floor and 35.7 percent (5-for-14) from three. The Lady Cougars also shot well from the line going 20-for-26.
The Lady Cougars outrebounded Flagler 54-32 and forced 26 turnovers.
Columbus State will play one final game before the holiday break taking on Augusta on Monday inside the Lumpkin Center. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
