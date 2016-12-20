No. 25 Cougars battle for conference win over Augusta

COLUMBUS – The 25th-ranked Columbus State University men’s basketball team broke open a 69-all deadlock with an 8-1 run late in the game to pull out a tough 86-80 victory over Augusta on Monday. The Peach Belt Conference contest took place inside the Lumpkin Center.
Coming out of halftime, CSU (7-1, 1-1 PBC) was in good position holding an eight-point lead. Arben Camaj hit a three on the opening possession of the half to make it a 47-36 lead before Augusta started its comeback. The Jags would go on an 18-4 run over the next seven minutes to take a 59-55 advantage. It was the first lead for Augusta in the game.
The Cougars didn’t panic though, quickly retaking the lead after a Camaj put back and a three-pointer from Vic Ellis. The lead would then change hands three times over the next six minutes as each team answered the other’s baskets.
After the Jags tied the game at 69 with 4:27 to go in the game, Darius Joell made a tough jumper in the paint to put the Cougars up and jumpstart the offense. Camaj added a jumper before Joell nailed a three to give CSU a 76-70 advantage. JaCori Payne added a free throw after a technical foul on Augusta’s bench to conclude the 8-1 run.
Augusta wasn’t able to come within a single possession of the Cougars for the final two and a half minutes. Payne hit a huge three for the Cougars down the stretch helping ice the game.
“This was a huge win tonight,” Columbus State head coach Robert Moore said. “We needed this victory after Saturday’s loss and the guys answered.
“Our guards did what they had to do for us to be successful and we played through some adversity tonight which was great to see. We need this break to get some guys healthy and this win is going to make the time off that much sweeter.”
Payne scored a career-high 27 points after going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. The junior added six rebounds and five assists as well. After going for more than 30 Saturday, Joell added 21 for the Cougars. Joell went 9-for-16 from the field and had five assists as well. Camaj scored 18 while adding eight rebounds and three blocks. Marcus Dixon had 12 rebounds with seven points.
It was all Columbus State in the first half as CSU raced out to a 13-6 lead. Payne started the game red hot scoring nine of the first 13 points for the Cougars.
Augusta (7-3, 0-2 PBC) went on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 17 before CSU had an answer of its own. The Cougars put together an 11-3 spurt to take a 28-20 lead with just over eight minutes to go.
The Jags were able to cut it the margin down to 32-31, but three straight three pointers from the Cougars put CSU up 41-31 before the half. Payne had two of the trifectas, while Markis Boyd added the other. Payne ended the first half with 18 points.
As a team, Columbus State shot 50.8 percent (32-for-63) from the floor while going 11-for-24 from three. The 11 threes tied a season high as well for the Cougars. Augusta shot 43.8 percent (28-for-64) overall, but just 23.1 percent (6-for-26) from three.
Columbus State will have a few days off before returning to action on New Year’s Eve against Auburn Montgomery. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. inside the Lumpkin Center.
