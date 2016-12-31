Lady Cougars remain unbeaten, top Auburn-Montgomery

COLUMBUS – The 23rd-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team closed out 2016 in style with an 86-44 victory over Auburn Montgomery on Saturday. The non-conference contest was played inside the Lumpkin Center.
Britteny Tatum led all scorers with a season-high 22 points in just 24 minutes of action. Ashley Asouzu registered her fifth double-double of the year with 18 points and a season-best 16 rebounds. Alexis Carter also finished in double figures with 13 points.
“It was good to get back on the court and get a game under our belt before we go back into conference play,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We continue to play well on the defensive end and it’s giving us a lot of easy looks on offense.”
The game started slow for the Lady Cougars, as AUM held its only edge of the game in the first 65 seconds.
Trailing 5-2, Columbus State (8-0) scored 18 straight points over a seven-minute stretch to secure the lead for good. All five starters scored during the run for CSU, capped off by a three-pointer from Gabby Williams.
Auburn Montgomery (2-14) didn’t go quietly though, putting together an 8-0 spurt to get back inside single figures and the Lady Cougars held just a 21-13 lead after 10 minutes.
With the lead sitting at only seven (25-18), the Lady Cougars scored on four straight possessions and the margin never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Columbus State blitzed out of the locker room in the third quarter, scoring 18 of the first 20 points to hold a 59-25 advantage. Tatum led the way with seven points over the five-minute spurt.
In total, CSU outscored the Warhawks 28-8 in the third and led 67-31 with just one quarter to play.
The Lady Cougars took their largest lead of the night at 43 (81-38) on Erin Morrow’s first of two threes on the night late in the fourth, and CSU cruised the rest of the way.
Columbus State shot 46.8 percent (36-of-77) for the game, including 51.3 percent in the second half. CSU, which leads Division II in rebounds per game, matched its season-high with 59 boards to just 36 for AUM.
Auburn Montgomery finished the day at 22.2 percent (14-for-63), the fifth time CSU has held its opponent to 25 percent or less in eight tries this season.
The Lady Cougars return to Peach Belt Conference action on Wednesday night with a home game against UNC Pembroke. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Comments