Cougars Hold Off UNC Pembroke 91-88

COLUMBUS – The Columbus State University men’s basketball withheld a furious second half comeback from UNC Pembroke to grab a 91-88 victory over the Braves Wednesday. The Peach Belt Conference game took place inside the Lumpkin Center.
The Cougars (9-1, 2-1 PBC) were ahead by five (50-45) at the break and held a slim lead until the first media timeout. With CSU up 60-57, a Darius Joell jumper started a 13-2 run that saw the lead balloon to 73-59 with 12:46 to play. Four different Cougars scored in the run, including five points from JaCori Payne and a monstrous put back slam from Marcus Dixon.
Columbus State would lead by double figures for almost seven full minutes until UNC Pembroke rallied back. Down 85-72 with under seven to play, the Braves strung together a 16-4 run to make it an 89-88 game with just a minute and a half to go.
CSU failed to add to its lead on two occasions while UNCP missed the go-ahead shot three times, including one on an Arben Camaj block. After a pair of free throws from Payne made it 91-88, UNCP’s last second half court shot went wide allowing the Cougars to escape with the win.
“This was a typical game against UNC Pembroke,” head coach Robert Moore said. “They are very well coached and will not quit no matter what the score is.
“We played well in certain aspects tonight, but we have to close games out when we get the chance. We missed too many free throws in the second half tonight that could’ve cost us, but give credit to the guys, especially JaCori and Antonio [Bishop], because they made plays when we needed them tonight.”
Payne scored a career-high 31 points thanks to a 12-for-18 shooting performance. Joell had 15 while Antonio Bishop added a season best 12 with two blocks. Dixon had a game-high 16 rebounds and eight points. Camaj had eight points and four second half blocks.
As a team, the Cougars shot 54.7 percent (35-for-64), including going 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) from three. At the line, CSU shot 59.1 percent (13-for-22) after making 7-of-9 in the first half.
UNC Pembroke (9-4, 2-2) shot 44.9 percent (31-for-69) overall while also going 8-for-21 from three. The Braves shot 75 percent (18-for-24) from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Cougars 41-33.
Both teams came out firing to begin the game as it was 10-10 with less than four minutes off the clock. From there, UNC Pembroke took a six-point lead thanks to a quick 6-0 run before the Cougars answered. CSU went on a 8-2 run capped off by a Vic Ellis three that tied the game at 18.
It would be neck-and-neck until late in the half when the Cougars strung together another run. The Cougars went up 50-38 to break open a 36-all tie thanks to a 14-2 run. Payne and Joell fueled the run with six and four points, respectively, while Bishop slammed down a dunk. UNCP was able cut the margin down to five at the break thanks to a quick 7-0 run.
Columbus State will be back in action on Saturday taking on USC Aiken on Saturday. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. in Aiken, S.C.
