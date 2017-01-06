‘Inspector Gadget’ takes a turn igniting Lady Cougars’ attack

The crowd at the Lumpkin Center on Wednesday night for the Columbus State women’s basketball game against UNC-Pembroke were witness to history.
The Lady Cougars, the top team in the Peach Belt’s Western Division, dispatched the Eastern Division-leading Lady Braves, but the highlight was CSU’s Alexis Carter and her triple-double, the first such feat in the history of the Lady Cougars basketball program.
“We call her ‘Inspector Gadget,’ because she has long arms,” first-year coach Anita Thomas said. “Every time she sees a ball go up, she’s trying to alter the shot or take it out of the air.”
Carter’s line Wednesday: 18 points, 12 rebounds and a whopping 12 blocks.
CSU visits USC Aiken at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Carter ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II, averaging 4.13 blocks per game prior to Wednesday’s performance.
“Before the game, I set personal goals, but during the game, I listen to what the coach is saying and do what’s best for the team,” Carter said.
“Alexis is a phenomenal player,” Thomas said. “For her to have a triple-double tonight under me is fantastic. I think she works hard for it.
“I kind of got into her a little bit because she wasn’t rebounding, and she picked it up on the rebounding.”
In her first season at the helm of the Lady Cougars, Thomas has her 9-0 squad rolling on both ends of the floor as they lead the PBC in both scoring offense (82.4 points per game) and defense (54.0 points per game), with both numbers among the top 10 in both categories in Division II. Her run-and-gun style has other teams in the conference playing catch-up, literally and figuratively.
“Our defense is our offense,” Thomas said. “We changed the press a little bit in the second half. That showed them a different look, because they were comfortable with the first press we had out there. I think they tried to play our game, and it kind of went in our favor.”
“We have a lot of speed,” said guard Gabby Williams, who scored 11 points in Wednesday’s win.
Williams is among a handful of returning players from last year’s PBC championship team under head coach Jonathan Norton. Last season’s team leaned heavily on all-PBC forward Michelle Mitchell, who was the straw the stirred the drink in terms of the Lady Cougar offense.
“Last year, we were slow and steady, but this year, we get to just run and jump out on people,” Williams said. “It’s more exciting to play that way. I love to play defense, so I build on that more. Nothing against Michelle Mitchell, because I love her, but this year we’re focused more on sharing the ball. We don’t have a definite superstar, so we know our role, play it, and keep it that way.”
Despite the undefeated record, high-octane offense, and stifling defense, Thomas, ever the coach, says there is room for improvement as the Lady Cougars enter the meat of the conference schedule.
“I think there’s always room for growth,” she said. “I want to be a high up-tempo paced team. Everything I’ve put into this team new has been a challenge. We’ve done a lot of conditioning, just trying to get them to play with a purpose. We have to be poised under pressure. We’re slowly doing that, but I want to be more consistent on that end.”
