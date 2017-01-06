‘Inspector Gadget’ takes a turn igniting Lady Cougars’ attack

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'