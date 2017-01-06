Lady Cougars head to USC Aiken

COLUMBUS – The 19th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team will take its perfect record on the road Saturday for a Peach Belt Conference tilt against USC Aiken. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Aiken, S.C.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (9-0, 3-0 PBC) led by 28 points at halftime on its way to an easy 73-56 win over UNC Pembroke on Wednesday night. Alexis Carter recorded the first triple-double in program history going for 18 points, 12 rebounds and 12 blocks.
Howard on the Matchup
“USC Aiken is a dangerous opponent. They’ve played better than their record indicates including a win over Georgia College on Wednesday. I want to see us come out focused and keep the intensity up for a full 40 minutes on Saturday.”
Series History
CSU and USC Aiken will be meeting for the 46th time on Saturday. The Lady Cougars are 29-17 against the Pacers, including three straight victories.
Last Meeting
Columbus State was outshot and lost the rebounding battle, but turned 27 USCA turnovers into 31 points in a 62-49 win December 19, 2015 in Columbus. Michelle Mitchell had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars.
About USC Aiken
Head coach Mark Miller is in his first season at the helm of the Pacer program after eight seasons at Holy Family.
USC Aiken (5-7, 1-2) picked up its first PBC win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Georgia College 72-61.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Pacers, including conference losses to Young Harris and Clayton State.
USCA does its best work on the offensive end from the three-point line, ranking second in the PBC shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.
CSU Notes
Columbus State continued its first quarter dominance on Wednesday night, outscoring UNC Pembroke 27-11. The Lady Cougars now hold a 194-91 edge over the opposition in the opening quarter this season.
The Lady Cougars are one of three teams still unbeaten in conference play, joining North Georgia and Georgia Southwestern at 3-0.
CSU currently ranks in the top-10 in the country in scoring margin, field goal percentage defense, rebound margin, blocks per game, steals per game, turnover margin, offensive rebounds per game, defensive rebounds per game, turnovers forced per game and rebounds per game.
Alexis Carter’s triple-double was just the third recorded in NCAA Division II this season.
Media Coverage
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 540 WDAK with CSU Hall of Fame broadcaster Scott Miller on the call.
