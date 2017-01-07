Cougars fall at USC Aiken, 106-86

AIKEN, S.C. – The Columbus State University men’s basketball team couldn’t slow down USC Aiken’s offense as the Cougars fell 106-86 to the Pacers on Saturday. The Peach Belt Conference contest took place inside the Convocation Center.
The 106 points allowed was a season high for Columbus State as the Pacers shot 55.6 percent (35-for-63) from the field. USCA (7-4, 1-3 PBC) also hit 12-of-23 attempts from 3-point range.
“We have to play better defense than we did today,” commented head coach Robert Moore. “We can’t allow a team to shoot over 50 percent from the field and three and expect to win.
“The guys are going to have to have a short memory and get ready for Armstrong State on Monday.”
Five Cougars players scored in double figures, led by Marcus Dixon’s 15. John Lambert had a season-high 12 with Antonio Bishop also scoring 11.
USC Aiken was in control from the start as CSU’s only lead came at 4-3 with 18:23 showing on the clock. A three from the Pacers started a 9-2 run that saw USCA take an early 12-6 lead.
Columbus State (9-2, 2-2) hung around and cut the margin to one at 18-17 midway through the half following a JaCori Payne 3-pointer and a Jamal McKee jumper in the paint.
The Pacers hit back-to-back 3s on their following two possessions to go in front by seven. However, the Cougars stayed in the game and once again made it a one-point game (30-29) after a Lambert 3 with 5:56 to go in the half.
Once more, USC Aiken responded this time with an 11-0 run to take a 40-29 lead over the Cougars before the under-four mark. CSU was able to cut the deficit to 50-42 at the break.
The Cougars made one final push toward the lead in the second half. Down 53-42, CSU went on a 10-0 run to once again cut the lead to one. Ryan Burnett had half of the points in the run, while Arben Camaj had a three-point play.
The deficit would stay manageable for the Cougars until USC Aiken slowly started to add on. Following a Burnett free throw at the 8:46 mark, USC Aiken’s lead remained in double digits.
As a team, CSU shot 41.5 percent (27-for-65) and went 8-for-24 (33 percent) from three.
The Cougars will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday, hosting Armstrong State at the Lumpkin Center.
