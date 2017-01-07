CSU Cougars in the Pros: Midseason Update

COLUMBUS – Follow former Columbus State University men's basketball student-athletes as they continue their playing careers in professional leagues all across the world.
DeAngelo Kirkland (2013-15) – Al Ahli Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
Kirkland began the 2016-17 season with Osorno Basquetbol in the Chile Liga Nacional, where he averaged 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds through nine games. The former Cougar is now playing in the Saudi Premier League.
Kenney Funderburk (2013-15) – Bipa Basket Odessa (Ukraine)
Funderburk is starring in the Ukraine Superleague, leading his team in scoring at 15.4 points per game. He is also adding 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per night and has helped Bipa to an 11-9 record through the first half. Funderburk closed out the 2016 portion of the schedule with 24 points against Avantazh-Politekhnik Kharkov.
Shane Heyward (2013-15) – Huracan Trelew (Argentina)
Playing in the Argentina Torneo Nacional de Ascenso, Heyward is posting 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per night. In his second-to-last game before the midseason break, Heyward turned in a stellar performance with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks against Parque Sur.
Ty Harris (2013-15) – Al Nizwa (Oman)
After playing the 2015-16 season in Macedonia, Harris moved to Morocco for the 2016-17 season. Harris played seven games with Maghreb De Fes and is now set to begin his time with Al Nizwa in Oman.
Matthias Sigurdarson (2015-16) – IR Reykjavik (Iceland)
Sigurdarson returned to his native country of Iceland to play his professional career in the Dominos League. The former Cougar is his team's third-leading scorer, putting up 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per night.
Jonathan Murphy (2010-12) – Vigo VGO (Spain)
Murphy is continuing his professional career in the Spanish Liga EBA, averaging 18.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Murphy currently leads Vigo in both categories. Through 10 games, Murphy has registered 10 double-doubles.
Cam Baker (2015-16) – Corio Bay Stingrays (Australia)
Baker is set to begin his professional career in 2017 with the Corio Bay Stingrays of the Big V Basketball League in Australia.
