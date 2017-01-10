Cougars pull out win over Armstrong State

COLUMBUS – The Columbus State University men’s basketball team was in control for most of the night, but needed a 7-2 run to close the game and hold off Armstrong State for an 88-82 victory Monday. The Peach Belt Conference contest took place inside the Lumpkin Center.
Armstrong (6-8, 1-4 PBC) held the lead for just four quick times, including taking a 72-71 lead with under four to play after a jumper. However, JaCori Payne nailed a three on the following possession to allow the Cougars to regain the lead.
The Pirates cut the lead back down to just one with a minute to go in the game, but a Darius Joell three pushed the lead back to four and jumpstarted the 7-2 run to finish the game. Joell was the lone scorer in the spurt going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line with the 3.
“We hit the shots when we needed them,” said head coach Robert Moore. “ JaCori (Payne) had a great night, but Vic (Ellis) and Darius (Joell) played huge for us down the stretch.
“We have plenty to figure out and work on during practice this week so we can be prepared for a tough Young Harris team on Wednesday.”
Payne had a game-high 25 points for Columbus State after going 10-for-15 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3. The junior also had six assists. Arben Camaj had 14 points, while Joell chipped in 12. Vic Ellis had nine points and three assists.
Both teams came out firing in the first half as Armstrong State led 10-9 at the first media timeout. However, a three from Joell after the timeout gave the Cougars the lead for the remainder of the half. At one point, CSU had a nine-point lead (32-23) with 7:09 to play before halftime thanks to a quick 7-0 run.
Armstrong answered the CSU run though tying the game at 32 after nine straight points. The Cougars never trailed however, taking a 43-39 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Columbus State (10-2, 3-2) hit back-to-back threes to take its largest lead of the game at 49-39. Armstrong didn’t fade, keeping the game close and eventually tying the game at 68 with under six to play. From there, the Cougars kept control of the game before icing the win with the 7-2 run in the final minute.
As a team, the Cougars shot 52.5 percent (32-for-61) overall and an even 50 percent (13-for-26) from three. The 13 made threes were a season-high for CSU.
Armstrong State shot 45.6 percent (31-for-68) and just 29 percent (9-for-31) from three.
Columbus State will be off until Wednesday when it faces off at Young Harris. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
